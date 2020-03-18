|
Justin Hoerning
Green Bay - Justin Joseph Hoerning, age 37, died unexpectedly due to natural causes on Thursday March 12th, 2020. He was born on December 18th, 1982 in Eau Claire, WI, to Joseph and Sandra (Brey) Hoerning. Justin was a loving son, brother, friend and father who devoted his life to his son, Joey. His greatest gift was his son, who he shared his love of sports with and how to be a great teammate. Justin's life's work was shaping Joey into the kind, funny and loving young man he is today.
Justin was funny, quick witted, competitive, caring and sensitive. His laugh was contagious and people around him couldn't help but to smile. Justin was an avid sports fan and closely followed the NFL and PGA Tour. He loved working for the Green Bay Packers as a Game Day Photographer Assistant and was down on the field every home game. He enjoyed golfing with his Dad and brothers most weekends in the summer.
Justin graduated from Notre Dame Academy high school in 2001 where he was a standout athlete in football, basketball and track. He was unanimously awarded both the FRVC Offensive lineman and Defensive lineman of the year and selected to the WFCA all-state football team as a Defensive End (1st Team) and Tight End (Honorable Mention).
Justin was the produce manager at Pick 'n Save, where he was well liked and respected among his peers. He took a lot of pride in his work and department.
Justin is survived by his son Joey, parents Joe and Sandy, grandmother Joyce Hoerning, sister Cristin (Chris and daughter Claire) Schmitz and brothers Nathan (fiancée Danielle) and Jordan. As well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Robert Hoerning, grandparents Claire and Joseph Brey and aunt Nancy Brey.
Due to concerns with large groups gathering, a Catholic service will be held for the family and a celebration of Justin's life will be scheduled in the coming months which will be communicated after the gathering ban is lifted.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established for his son, Joey's education.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020