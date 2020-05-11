|
Justin Kuehl
Kewaunee - Justin David Kuehl, age 46 of Kewaunee died on Monday, May 4, 2020 in his shop due to an industrial accident. He was born on September 11, 1973 in Kewaunee to Kathy Hlinak and the late Pat Kuehl. He graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1991 and went to N.W.T.C. determined to be a millwright, he obtained that title proudly.
Justin tragically lost his father before age 8, he began working with neighboring farmers, gathering knowledge and skills from these agricultural experts.
Justin's uncle, Gary was his best friend through life. Trouble came, trouble followed. The sneaky duo one time sat at the garden filling up on so many carrots their skin turned orange. Justin loved to watch the G.B.W. trains at Clyde's Hill and the car ferries at the Kewaunee Harbor.
In 1982 - 1983 Justin raced his BMX bike in the American Bicycle Association Races all over the U.S. achieving #9 in Wisconsin for his age group.
Justin learned his wood cutting skills from his grandpa, Dave, his artistic talent with pencil and brush came from his grandma Mary.
Justin was a Jack of all trades and master of many. His love of working on machinery came from working his Dad that continued throughout his life. Nothing was too big or too little to work on, but his favorite was Oshkosh trucks.
Justin had a very strong passion and dedication for his job at Brillion Iron Works where he started as a laborer and finished as a foreman.
Justin enjoyed steam shows, toy shows, the pulls, old TV, music, old history about anything and cracking a beer.
His family and friends were most important to him and although burley and rough around the edges, he had the biggest heart and most gentle soul.
Justin will be deeply missed by Ma, Kathy, Son, Coltin and Robyn, love of his life, Tiffany, Grandma, Norma, Aunts and Uncles, Greg and Sandy, Gary and Becky, Mike and Darlene, Linda and Bearcat, Laura and Steve, Kathy and Jerry, Reenie and Jim, Joanne and Ron, Dave and Jennifer as well as cousins and numerous friends, family and neighbors.
A celebration will be held at a later date.
Our thanks to people everywhere in life. From every town and city have given us so many things intangible and dear. We couldn't begin to count them all, or make them clear. We only know we owe so much to people everywhere.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 11 to May 16, 2020