Algoma - Justin Ryan Magle was born March 16, 1994 to Joe and Denise Magle of Algoma, Wisconsin. On July 12, 2020 at the age of 26, Justin was tragically taken from this Earth doing something he loved, riding his motorcycle, in a town that he loved, River Falls. Justin worked hard from the beginning and rose through the ranks to become an Eagle Scout. Justin attended UWRF and obtained a degree in Agricultural Engineering. He went on to work for Frontier Ag and Turf, JKD Harvesting, and MacDon Industries. These jobs allowed him to travel the United States and Canada. He then decided to switch career paths and went to the North American Lineman Training Center in Tennessee. Justin was currently working as an apprentice for the Missouri Valley JATC. Justin had big dreams to own his own house on a nice piece of hunting land and to continue traveling the world and visiting his many friends he had made through his different jobs and schooling.
Justin was as hard working as they come. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and had no problem getting his hands dirty. He was a free spirit living his life to the fullest be it traveling, hunting, fishing, hanging out with friends, working on the farm, or enjoying a nice cold Busch Latte.
Justin had a deep love for his family and the family dog Dixie. He leaves behind his parents, Joe and Denise Magle, sister Cassandra (Jeremy) and niece Paisley Pelnar, brother Cory (special friend Mackenzie), grandparents, Laurell DeLain, and Willard and Lelani Magle, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandpa Ron DeLain.
His infectious smile and carefree attitude will live on in our hearts forever.
The family invites you to a visitation at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Algoma on Saturday, July 18, 2020 between 9 am and 2 pm. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm with Pastor Gary Stangland. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Please note that due to COVID-19 we will be following social distancing guidelines and ask you to keep a 6-foot distance from others not in your group. It is also requested that masks be worn. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com
