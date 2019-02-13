Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Karen A. Kazik
Karen A. Kazik Obituary
Karen A. Kazik

De Pere - Karen A. Kazik, 76, De Pere, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 9, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born February 27, 1942 to Joseph and Gertrude (Monfils) Charles. On October 21, 1961 she married Ervin "Butch" Kazik.

Karen retired from K-Mart after 30 years. She and Butch enjoyed camping, bowling and traveling together, but it was the time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that meant the most to her.

She is survived by her husband, Butch; children, Mary Jo (William) Krahn, Christine Kazik and Theresa (Rick) Roskom; grandchildren, Barry (Gina), Rachel (Kevin), Eric, Joseph, Paul (Ashlee), Misty (Joseph), Tiffany, Shannon (Stephanie), and 10 great grandchildren. Karen is further survived by her siblings; Marvin (Janice) Charles, Don (Jill) Charles, Judy (Bob) Gallagher, and Diane (Dennis) Opicka. Butch's family as well as numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Kevin Kazik, as well as her siblings; Myron, Joyce, Lee, and her in laws Ervin Sr. and Elsie Kazik.

Friends may call after 3:00PM Thursday February 14, 2019 until time of service at 7:00PM with Deacon Don Coenen officiating. Entombment to take place at Ft. Howard Memorial Park. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019
