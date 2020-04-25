|
Karen A. Schoen
New Franken - Karen Ann Schoen (Boser), age 57, of New Franken, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after her long and brave battle with cancer. She left peacefully surrounded by her family and bathed in the light of love. Born on January 25, 1963, in Green Bay, to Carl and Nancy Boser, she was a graduate of South West High School. Karen married Darrell Schoen on September 10, 1983 in Green Bay and later worked as a vault teller at Horizon Credit Union and later Fox Communities Credit Union where she made many lasting connections with co-workers and members alike.
Karen is survived by her husband Darrell Schoen, daughters: Vanessa Schoen (Alex Wilde-Johnson), Rebecca (Ozzie) Marquez, step-son Eric Schoen, granddaughter Audrianna Marquez, parents Carl & Nancy Boser, sisters: Cindy (Dave) McQuire & Cheryl Boser, brother Mark Boser (Debbie Olson), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Karen loved to be outside in her gardens tending to her flowers or sitting on the back porch with a cup of coffee, her cats, a book in hand, and listening to the windchimes gently blowing in the breeze. She also cherished watching and listening to the birds that frequented her many birdfeeders. Karen enjoyed traveling around the United States with her family or on special trips with her husband, Darrell. Karen was a fearless fighter who never complained. She always had a smile on her face and put others' needs before her own. She fought until the very end and never gave up. Karen was the mother of all mothers, the "cool" mom. She was a mother to more than just her daughters and a trusted friend to many. She also loved spending time with her granddaughter, Audrianna, with whom she grew a very special connection. There are so many good memories and so many lives touched. Karen is no longer suffering or in pain and is now at peace. She is and always will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life will be determined with a future date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020