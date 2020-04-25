Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Schoen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen A. Schoen


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Karen A. Schoen Obituary
Karen A. Schoen

New Franken - Karen Ann Schoen (Boser), age 57, of New Franken, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after her long and brave battle with cancer. She left peacefully surrounded by her family and bathed in the light of love. Born on January 25, 1963, in Green Bay, to Carl and Nancy Boser, she was a graduate of South West High School. Karen married Darrell Schoen on September 10, 1983 in Green Bay and later worked as a vault teller at Horizon Credit Union and later Fox Communities Credit Union where she made many lasting connections with co-workers and members alike.

Karen is survived by her husband Darrell Schoen, daughters: Vanessa Schoen (Alex Wilde-Johnson), Rebecca (Ozzie) Marquez, step-son Eric Schoen, granddaughter Audrianna Marquez, parents Carl & Nancy Boser, sisters: Cindy (Dave) McQuire & Cheryl Boser, brother Mark Boser (Debbie Olson), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Karen loved to be outside in her gardens tending to her flowers or sitting on the back porch with a cup of coffee, her cats, a book in hand, and listening to the windchimes gently blowing in the breeze. She also cherished watching and listening to the birds that frequented her many birdfeeders. Karen enjoyed traveling around the United States with her family or on special trips with her husband, Darrell. Karen was a fearless fighter who never complained. She always had a smile on her face and put others' needs before her own. She fought until the very end and never gave up. Karen was the mother of all mothers, the "cool" mom. She was a mother to more than just her daughters and a trusted friend to many. She also loved spending time with her granddaughter, Audrianna, with whom she grew a very special connection. There are so many good memories and so many lives touched. Karen is no longer suffering or in pain and is now at peace. She is and always will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be determined with a future date. If you'd like to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now