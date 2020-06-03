Karen Ann Schoen
Karen Ann Schoen

New Franken - Karen Ann Schoen (Boser), age 57, of New Franken, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020 after her long and brave battle with cancer. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life for Karen on June 20, 2020 at 520 N. New Franken Rd, New Franken, Wisconsin. Visitation is from 1-4pm with a ceremony at 2pm.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
