Or Copy this URL to Share

Karen Ann Schoen



New Franken - Karen Ann Schoen (Boser), age 57, of New Franken, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020 after her long and brave battle with cancer. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life for Karen on June 20, 2020 at 520 N. New Franken Rd, New Franken, Wisconsin. Visitation is from 1-4pm with a ceremony at 2pm.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store