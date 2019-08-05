Resources
Ashwaubenon - Karen B. Clark of Ashwaubenon passed away at home on August 2 after a long, valiant struggle with her illness. She was our matriarch and center of our lives. During her time, she came to realize her life-long dream of working with horses. It brought a wide smile to her face to have the opportunity to ride once again a few weeks before her passing. A Midwestern girl with roots in Michigan and Minnesota, she came to call Green Bay home for over 30 years. She was exceedingly proud of her two daughters and tolerant of her husband. She took great comfort from her time with her sister, both from many hours conversing and from physical refuge in Texas from the cold. She was true to her extended family, her friends and her coworkers. Karen had little time for the frivolous, but always the mood for fun. We will sorely miss her.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019
