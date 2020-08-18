1/1
Karen Cardinal
Karen Cardinal

Green Bay - Karen M. Cardinal, 81, Green Bay, passed away early Friday morning, August 14, 2020, at a local care facility. Born August 27, 1938, in Green Bay, she is the daughter of the late Claude and Gertrude (Noel) Cardinal. Karen faithfully worked in the office of Leicht Transfer and Storage for many years. She was also a long-time member of Saints Peter and Paul Church. Karen enjoyed time with friends and family, whether it was time at the casino, bowling or visiting relatives in Arizona. She is also remembered for the satisfaction she would find in knitting baby booties and mittens for premature infants at the local hospitals.

Karen is survived by a half-brother, Bill; relatives and good friends, the Turek family; many cousins and many very dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James Cardinal.

Visitation at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 710 N. Baird Street (please enter through the East/parking lot entrance) Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 10am until the time of the funeral. Funeral Mass, 11am Tuesday at the church, with Rev. José López officiating. Interment in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Malcore (East) Funeral Home is serving the family.

Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.

Special thank you to her best friend, Jeanne, and special neighbor, Juanita and her family, for their gracious friendship, love, and care.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
