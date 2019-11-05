|
|
Karen Doell
Luxemburg - Karen S. (Kratz) Doell, 67, Luxemburg, passed away peacefully with her family by her side and her husband holding her hand on Monday, November 4, 2019. Karen lived with multiple sclerosis for 30 years until it finally took her life. Because of her faith, she is now in heaven with her Savior, Jesus Christ, free from MS and all the impairments it caused her.
Karen was born July 28, 1952 to the late Erwin A. & Dorothy J. (Last) Kratz. Her Christian faith was important in Karen's life. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran, Montpelier. Karen attended St. Paul Lutheran School and graduated from Luxemburg-Casco High School in 1970. On May 25, 1974, Karen married Arden A. Doell at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Montpelier. Prior to being diagnosed with MS she was an LPN at St. Vincent Hospital. Later, she worked at the Bank of Luxemburg as a teller and receptionist. This was a job she truly loved because she was able to interact with people.
The birth of her grandkids brought new meaning to her life and gave her a will to live again. She and Arden enjoyed going to watch the grandkids playing in sports, plays, recitals, etc. She also loved going on day trips to get out of the house, especially to see the fall colors. During the summer months, they enjoyed going to stock car races at area tracks, usually twice a week, always cheering for the 90K and the Z84. During the winter months, they enjoyed going to the movie theater for a movie. She also enjoyed going to Kewaunee Custard and was an avid fan of the Hallmark channel.
Karen is survived by her husband of 45 years, Arden; two children, Steven (Sara) Doell, Luxemburg; Kristin (Jon) Schleis, Kewaunee; four grandchildren: Reagan & Marcis, Claire & Stella; siblings: Dean (Lois) Kratz, John Kratz, James (Susan) Kratz, Dan (Kathy) Kratz, Kaye Kratz, Brian (Nicole) Kratz; one brother in law: Milroy (Marlene) Doell; one sister in law: Lorilda Doell; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Karen is preceded in death by her father in law and mother in law Herbert & Elsa (Engelbrecht) Doell.
Friends may call 9:00 to 10:45 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Montpelier. Funeral 11:00 am on Saturday with Rev. Dr. Daniel Olson officiating. Burial in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Montpelier.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Doell Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Her children would like to thank Arden, her husband and their father, for giving her the best, loving care in the world. This allowed her to remain at home and enjoy life. Their love for each other should be a model to us all.
Karen's family would like to thank Sara Helgeson of St. Vincent's home care, who was a blessing to Karen & Arden, and Unity Hospice for their care and compassion.
