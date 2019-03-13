|
|
Karen E. Christjohn
Oneida - Karen E. Christjohn, age 78, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born October 23, 1940 to the late Lambert and Nancy (Powless) Metoxen. On April 26, 1960 Karen married Erwin Christjohn in Waukegan, Illinois and together they had five children. Karen loved her time spent surrounded by her family, especially her grandkids. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, and watching the Brewers and Packers.
Karen will be greatly missed by her children: Daniel Christjohn, Thomas (Lori) Christjohn, David Christjohn, Timothy Christjohn and Kevin Christjohn; grandchildren: Daniel Jr, Kayla, Marissa, Leia, Jacob, Jacinto, Fox, Timothy, Aaron, and Tyler; and great-grandchildren: Daniel III, Anthony, Aaliyah, Marie, Elias, and Lilliana. She is further survived by siblings: Gerald (Alberta) Metoxen, Russell Metoxen, and Ronald (Yvonne) Metoxen and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin; parents; siblings: Audrey (Ted) McCarrell, Lois (Joe) Metoxen, Roy (Liyda) Metoxen; and sister-in-law Jeanie Metoxen.
There will be a visitation held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The Church of the Holy Apostle, 2937 Freedom Rd, Oneida. The Oneida Hymn Singers at 10:00 a.m. and a service to follow at 10:30 a.m. officiated by Vicar Roger Patience. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ryanfh.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the 5th floor nurses and CNAs at St. Mary's Hospital as well as Carol Red Hail Bogda for their loving care and compassion for Karen.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Karen's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019