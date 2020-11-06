1/1
Karen Gagnon
1953 - 2020
Karen Gagnon

Pound - Karen Gagnon, 67, Pound, died Sunday afternoon, November 1, 2020, following a short illness with cancer. Karen was born on May 20, 1953 to the late John and Joan (Janssen) Gagnon. Even though Karen was taken too soon, she lived an extraordinary life surrounded by people who adored her. She was a dedicated RN who was in her 45th year of providing home care of mostly young people, becoming part of the family.

Karen was a wonderful sister, aunt and friend who had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off her back to anyone. Her vibrant and giving spirit will be missed by many and her devoted care giving skills remembered by the countless souls she touched.

Survivors include her 13 siblings: Barb Coopman, Ann (Dave) Mech, John (Debbie) Gagnon, Sue Thuber, Mary Gagnon, Dan (Lisa) Gagnon, David (Faith) Gagnon, Jane (Rick) Schmid, Mark Fischer, Craig (Lois) Kruger, Scott (Debby) Krueger, Wade (Special Friend Brenda) Krueger and Renee (Terry) Carter; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Because of COVID concerns, private family services will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Stiles. Burial will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 6, 2020
Karen’s kind and gentle spirit was already evident in high school. It is not at all surprising that she became an RN caring for young people.
Bob Picard
Classmate
