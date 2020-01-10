|
|
Karen Guelette
Brussels - Karen Jane Guelette, 76, of Brussels, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born March 18, 1943 in Manitowoc to Ralph and Ruth (Brey) Seigworth.
Karen graduated from Brussels High School and on May 27, 1961 she married her high school sweetheart Gary M. Guelette at St. Francis Church. Together they raised three daughters. For many years, she and Gary operated the Guelette Family Farm in the Town of Brussels.
Karen enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and spending time at the family cabin. She especially found great joy in being a part of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives who will never forget "Grandma's famous mashed potatoes".
She will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, her beautiful smile, and her strong sense of style. She loved fashion and always took great pride in her appearance.
She is survived by her husband, 2 daughters, Jodi Ullman of Brussels and Deb (Todd) Thayse of Forestville; son-in-law Daren DeClark of Brussels; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 brother Ken Seigworth of Sturgeon Bay; in-laws, Lucille Vandertie, Fern Jilot, and Sally (Bill) Wagner. She was preceded in death by her parents, her parents-in-law Albert and Nervin Guelette, daughter Jami DeClark, son-in-law R.J. Ullman, in-laws, Pat Seigworth, Norman Vandertie, James Jilot, Grace (Lawrence) Baudhuin, and Johanna Guelette.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lincoln. Friends may call at the Forbes Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 13, from 3:00 - 7:00 pm with a prayer service to be conducted at 7:00 pm. Friends may also call at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 am until the time of service.
Special thanks to Dr. Hannah Craanen and to the amazing staff at Autumn Fields for the wonderful care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020