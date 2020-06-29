Karen Hallada
Seymour - Karen J Hallada, age 80 passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Good Shephard Nursing Home in Seymour.
She was born January 21, 1940 to the late Clarence and Dorothy (Liebhaber) Hallada.
She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in Green Bay in 1958. She went on and attended St. Agnes School of Nursing in Fond du Lac, graduating in 1961.
A few years later she returned to school and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Alverno College in Milwaukee in May of 1976. She spent the next 30+ years employed at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital in Brookfield, WI. Karen returned to Seymour and worked for the Oneida Community Health Center until her retirement.
She was an avid Packer Fan and enjoyed meeting friends for coffee, but she enjoyed shopping the most.
Karen is survived by one brother, David (Marilyn) Hallada of Appleton; one sister-in-law, Mary Hallada of Appleton; a nephew and many nieces, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Tom Hallada.
Friends may call at St. John Catholic Church, Seymour on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 with Deacon Rich Matuzsak and Father Sengole Arockia Dass, O. Praem officiating. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to a charity of your choice is appreciated.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
Special Thanks to Meadow Wood Assisted Living, Good Shephard Nursing Home and Unity Hospice for the wonderful care Karen received.
Seymour - Karen J Hallada, age 80 passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Good Shephard Nursing Home in Seymour.
She was born January 21, 1940 to the late Clarence and Dorothy (Liebhaber) Hallada.
She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in Green Bay in 1958. She went on and attended St. Agnes School of Nursing in Fond du Lac, graduating in 1961.
A few years later she returned to school and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Alverno College in Milwaukee in May of 1976. She spent the next 30+ years employed at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital in Brookfield, WI. Karen returned to Seymour and worked for the Oneida Community Health Center until her retirement.
She was an avid Packer Fan and enjoyed meeting friends for coffee, but she enjoyed shopping the most.
Karen is survived by one brother, David (Marilyn) Hallada of Appleton; one sister-in-law, Mary Hallada of Appleton; a nephew and many nieces, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Tom Hallada.
Friends may call at St. John Catholic Church, Seymour on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 with Deacon Rich Matuzsak and Father Sengole Arockia Dass, O. Praem officiating. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to a charity of your choice is appreciated.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
Special Thanks to Meadow Wood Assisted Living, Good Shephard Nursing Home and Unity Hospice for the wonderful care Karen received.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.