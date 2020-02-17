|
Karen J. Wilson
Green Valley - Karen J. Wilson, 74, Green Valley, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Sunday evening, February 16, 2020. The daughter of the late Milton and Marcella (Luchterhand) Huens was born October 29, 1945, in Green Bay.
On April 15, 1977, she married Harold Wilson at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Green Bay. The couple made their home and raised their family in the Town of Green Valley.
Karen was always a happy person, a hard worker who was constantly busy. She enjoyed a good game of cards, board games, and crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She also was a really good crafter. Karen especially loved taking care of her family.
Survivors include her husband, Harold; three children: Michael (Shirley) Kidd, Sobieski, Michelle Kidd (Mike Benak), Green Valley, and Jennifer (Nathan) Lyons, Green Bay; two stepsons: Mark (Kate) Wilson, Gillett and David (Peggy) Wilson, Pulcifer; nine grandchildren: Shaun, Brenton, and Corbin, Joshua and Nicholas, Samuel, Jacob, Andrew, and Benjamin; three step-grandchildren: Taylor and Kasey, and Scott; one great-grandson: Nathaniel; two brothers: Jack (Kathy) Huens, Hobart, and Tony Huens, Green Bay; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She will also be missed by her canine buddy, Pepper, and her cats, Charlie and Rascal.
In honoring Karen's wishes, a private family gathering will be held to celebrate her life.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020