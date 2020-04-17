|
Karen Kimball-Ducas
Howard - Karen Sue Kimball-Ducas died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born on February 12, 1953, to George and Lois Kimball in Rantoul, Illinois.
She is survived by her brother, Steven (Lynne) Kimball, sisters Joan Kimball and Diane Kimball, special niece Anne Kimball McVey, two nieces and six nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee, her parents George and Lois Kimball, sister Faye Kimball, and sister Kathy Kimball Patterson.
Her ashes will be interred alongside her husband in Forest Cemetery in Birnamwood, Wisconsin.
Steve, Lynne, and Anne would like to thank Unity Hospice for their care and compassion and Ryan Funeral Home and Crematory for their assistance.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020