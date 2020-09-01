1/
Karen Lee Sherman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Lee Sherman

Appleton - Passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Age 78 years. Karen was born in Milwaukee to Elmer and Pauline (nee Bartylla) Kastanek. Karen is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 25 years, Thomas G. Sherman. It has been a long 9 years without Tom for Karen. Karen is survived by her brother Roger Kastanek along with his wife Dona and their children Lisa Kastanek (Chicago), and Ryan Kastanek and his wife Carrie (Sager) and two girls, Ruby and Penelope, who live in Kewaskum. Also surviving Karen are her stepchildren Rebecca Vietzke (Sherman), her husband Steve, their children Anthony, Adeline, and Alexander who live in Tennessee and Tom's son Bryan Sherman who lives in Waukesha. Karen retired from Wisconsin Bell- Milwaukee in 1991, after 28 years of service in the Engineering Department. In 1994, Tom also retired from Wisconsin Bell and they moved to Lakewood, Wisconsin from Delafield, Wisconsin. They enjoyed all the beauty and nature the Northwood's offers. After Tom's passing in 2011, Karen stayed in Lakewood till 2017 then moving to Appleton, a city she always liked. There will be a Graveside Service at St. Martin of Tours Cemetery to intern Karen and Tom's ashes, attended by immediate family only. Memorials would be welcome in Karen's name to Theda Care In-Home Hospice in Appleton so they may continue their compassionate care to deserving families. Our family thanks them for the comfort and care Karen received in her last months. Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home, West Allis, Wisconsin serving the family (414-546-4342).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved