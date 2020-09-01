Karen Lee Sherman



Appleton - Passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Age 78 years. Karen was born in Milwaukee to Elmer and Pauline (nee Bartylla) Kastanek. Karen is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 25 years, Thomas G. Sherman. It has been a long 9 years without Tom for Karen. Karen is survived by her brother Roger Kastanek along with his wife Dona and their children Lisa Kastanek (Chicago), and Ryan Kastanek and his wife Carrie (Sager) and two girls, Ruby and Penelope, who live in Kewaskum. Also surviving Karen are her stepchildren Rebecca Vietzke (Sherman), her husband Steve, their children Anthony, Adeline, and Alexander who live in Tennessee and Tom's son Bryan Sherman who lives in Waukesha. Karen retired from Wisconsin Bell- Milwaukee in 1991, after 28 years of service in the Engineering Department. In 1994, Tom also retired from Wisconsin Bell and they moved to Lakewood, Wisconsin from Delafield, Wisconsin. They enjoyed all the beauty and nature the Northwood's offers. After Tom's passing in 2011, Karen stayed in Lakewood till 2017 then moving to Appleton, a city she always liked. There will be a Graveside Service at St. Martin of Tours Cemetery to intern Karen and Tom's ashes, attended by immediate family only. Memorials would be welcome in Karen's name to Theda Care In-Home Hospice in Appleton so they may continue their compassionate care to deserving families. Our family thanks them for the comfort and care Karen received in her last months. Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home, West Allis, Wisconsin serving the family (414-546-4342).









