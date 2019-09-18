|
Karen Leigh Fellers
Green Bay - Karen Leigh Fellers, 72, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born on January 5, 1947 to Warren and Margaret (McCourt) Croxford.
Karen worked for Clarity Care for many years. She enjoyed playing solitaire, going to the casino to play bingo and loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Marge (Mike Delaney) Croxford and Kim Fellers (Lisa Gould); grandchildren, Kayla Collovi, Brooke Schuster, and Raena Fellers; great-grandchildren, Serenity Pena, Jashawn Pena, Elijah Collovi, Aurora Collovi, Cayden Schuster, and Journey Schuster; sister and brother, (twin) Sharon (David) Steinfeldt and Jim Croxford; stepbrother and stepsister, Dennis Stockwell and Betty Ann Boatman; and many nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Croxford; and her father, Warren (Erma) Croxford.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521, Shawano Ave., from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 20; followed by the Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Unity Hospice and the staff and all of her friends at Care for All Ages Assisted Living.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019