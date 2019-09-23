|
Karen Louise Bentz
- - Karen Louise Bentz, née Mollet, loving wife and mother to three children, passed away at the age of 69 on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Karen was born on June 8, 1950, to Charles and Harriet (Hanrahan) Mollet in Green Bay. Her early years were filled with laughter and love as she grew up alongside ten siblings: Donald Mollet, married to Betty; Ellen Berns, married to Gary; Elizabeth Mollet; Jean McCormick; Kenneth Mollet; John Mollet, married to Leslie; Margaret Piantek, married to Gary; Richard Mollet, married to Linda; George Mollet; and Bernard Mollet, married to Lucy.
Family was as important to Karen as breathing, and she doted on her brothers and sisters' children. She was able to experience the joys of parenthood herself in 1972, when her beloved son, Bernard Charles Klarkowski, was born.
Karen met Patrick Maurice Bentz in 1979. They married on New Year's Day 1983 and two years later Karen's eldest daughter, Rebecca Lynn Bentz, was born. In 1992, not long after settling in Combined Locks, Karen and Patrick were surprised with their second child, Rachel Ann Bentz.
Throughout her too-short life, Karen weathered hardship and tragedy with a steadfast resilience and humor. She and her family had many great adventures and Karen made friends wherever she went. When Alzheimer's disease began to affect Karen's memory, she still asked about the well-being of her family. The disease may have claimed her life, but it could never claim her care for others.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Elizabeth. She is survived by her husband, daughters, son, granddaughter, grandson, nine remaining siblings, and much-cherished nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held at the Colonial House Supper Club in Freedom on Thursday, Sept. 26, beginning at 4:45 p.m.
Karen's goal in life was to make the world a more loving place—we believe she succeeded in more ways than even she knew. Wherever she went, whomever she was with, whatever she did, Karen made it a point to be kind. If you would like to honor her memory, please consider donating food, supplies, or time to your local homeless shelter or public school, or to Alzheimer's research and support groups.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019