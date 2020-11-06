Karen Lynn HanleyGreen Bay - Karen Lynn Hanley, age 62, passed away peacefully on November 4th, 2020, in Green Bay, WI.Karen will be missed by her children, Rachel (Simon) Hernandez and Sean (Chrissy) Conard, siblings Douglas Hanley, Janine Hanley, and Jackie Hanley, and nephew Chris Hanley. Karen is further survived by the father of her children, Pat Conard, as well as her aunt, uncles, cousins, and her three grandkids, Drake, Amara, and Julian.Karen is preceded in death by her mother, Eunice, and her father, Jerome.Karen was born in Cudahy, WI, to Eunice and Jerome Hanley, but called Green Bay home for most of her life. Karen graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1976 and earned her bachelor's degree in social work from UW-Oshkosh in 1981. Karen worked hard as a homemaker while raising her children and was proud of her work supporting the Meals on Wheels program from 2015-2020, coordinating meal distribution for the residents of Mason Manor. Karen could regularly be seen walking around her neighborhood and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.The family will be holding a private gathering to remember Karen's life. The family would like to thank the amazing support of Karen's care team at Bellin, Crossroads Care Center, and Unity Hospice. Karen and her family have been blessed by your empathy and compassion.In lieu of flowers, those wishing to memorialize Karen's life are asked to consider a donation to the NEW Community Shelter.