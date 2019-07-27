|
|
Karen Sue Hanop
- - Heaven received another angel on July 22, 2019. Karen passed away surrounded by family after a brief illness. Throughout her life Karen was kind, generous and always put others before herself. Karen enjoyed all sports, especially the Green Bay Packers. She was born in Green Bay on September 21, 1946 to Fred and Betty (DeLano) Hanop. Karen graduated from Oconto Falls High School and continued on to Milwaukee Technical College. She started her career in accounting at People's Bank in Green Bay before dedicating herself to the Greater Green Bay YMCA for 42 years.
Karen is survived by her son, Brian, her sister Pat (Wayne) Galien, stepsister Sue (Del) Brys, nieces Danielle Galien, Andrea (Andy) Dernbach, nephew Brandon (Jenni) Selissen and their children Ian, Owen and Grace, special great-niece Harper Dernbach and many other cousins and friends. In honor of Karen's wishes, services will not be held.
A private family gathering is planned for a later date. Donations in memory of Karen may be made to Unity Hospice or the YMCA.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 27 to July 28, 2019