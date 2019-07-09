|
Karen Sue Raymond
Green Bay - Karen Sue Raymond, 81, passed peacefully on Tuesday morning, July 2nd at the Odd Fellow Nursing Home in Green Bay, Wisconsin: A place she affectionately came to call home. All of the residents & staff have expressed their sympathies and love.
She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Raymond; grandson, Theodore Raymond; sister, Joyce Lundquist; brother, John Raymond; & beloved nieces and nephews.
Karen was born April 30, 1938 to the late Arthur & Dorothy (Church) Raymond.
As a gifted seamstress, talented cook & avid gardener, Karen took great pride in her creative abilities. With a liquid green thumb, a flick of the wrist & a thimble for a finger, she grew magnificent & vibrant creations from mere scraps of fabric, kneaded clumps of dough & simple cuttings of plants.
Born with a great sense of adventure, Karen spent the majority of her time traveling both locally & throughout the Midwest. Yet, even in her longest journey, from far-away Norway to the shores of California and back again, she never grew weary of life on the road & never once lost her divine sense of direction. Through all of her travels, it was clear that her heart belonged embedded in the rich history of Wisconsin and Michigan — where her family had taken root. It was here, among the rolling hills, Evergreen woods & still waters of the Midwest, that her stories became meaningful.
Places, faces, names & personal accounts of family members, forgotten by most, would be relayed with rich & vivid detail in the stories she shared with others. In conversation, she could outsmart the best of them with her witty repartee. This, combined with her spirited humor, left most who knew her, in her later years, quite entertained.
Her earlier years, while riddled with suffering & loss, served to inscribe her character with a deep, inner strength and dedication to family. Out of these struggles grew the special bonds she shared with her siblings, daughter & grandson. Through them, the brightly shining memory of her life continues to live on. She will be very dearly missed.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 am at the Kingsford Funeral Home in Kingsford. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday at American Martyrs Catholic Church in Kingsford. Fr. Joseph Gouin will offer the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in Quinnesec Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family of Karen S. Raymond online at
www.ernashfuneralhomes.com.
The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home of Iron Mountain with the funeral arrangements.
