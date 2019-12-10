|
|
Karen "Mouse" (Roskom) Vander Velden
SOBIESKI - Karen, age 60 of Sobieski, was called to tend God's garden on Saturday, December 7, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on July 11, 1959 to Donald and Shirley (Lembcke) Roskom in Green Bay. She graduated from Bay Port High School in 1978. On October 14th of that year, she married the love of her life, Steve. For many years she cared for children in their Suamico home and later continued her education, graduating from NWTC in 1994. Karen also worked at NWTC for 20 years until she retired at age 55.
Karen enjoyed taking time to appreciate the simple things in life. Her beautiful smile was contagious. She had a special knack in the garden, where she was at the most peace. She also enjoyed fishing, bird watching, painting, travelling, and time up at the cottage. Most of all she loved being a Wife, Mom and Grandma. Spending time with her family was always a priority and the love she shared was strong.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 41 years, Steve who has diligently taken care of her. Their love was like no other, a relationship many envied. Two beautiful daughters, Stephanie (Marc) Miller of Suamico, and Rachel (Ryan) Paschen of Abrams, and four precious grandchildren Aiden (10), Hailey (9), Raelyn (6), and Ellianna (1 month), along with her special puppy Sam and closest friends Lisa, Lois, and Kathy.
She is survived by her Mother Shirley and five siblings Sandy (Dan) Hille, Tim (Sue) Roskom, Keith Roskom, Jean (Phil) La Blanc, and Jayme (Darwin) Roskom.
Karen is preceded in death by her father Donald, sister-in-law Mary, and niece Jaime.
Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4 until 7:00 p.m. Parish wake service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues on Friday at St. Pius Catholic Church, 1211 County Road J, Little Suamico on Friday from 10 until 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Judah Ben-Hur S. Pigon MF officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Karen's family would like to extend a warm thank you to the Green Bay Oncology team as they gave us additional quality years with her. Also, her family would like to thank the Unity Hospice team for their amazing care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the American Diabetes Foundation in her name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019