Karl Rotzenberg
Green Bay - Karl P. Rotzenberg, 64, passed away on February 24, 2020. The son of the late Thomas and Alice (Hoskens) Rotzenberg was born on November 30, 1955. Karl worked at Amerhart Lumber for 36 years until his retirement in 2015. He was a loving father to his sons Adam and Jeff. Karl was very proud of their accomplishments. He loved the vacations he took with them especially the camping trips. He enjoyed golfing, music and watching the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers. Basically all sports! Karl will be remembered as a loving father and brother, a strong man with a good sense of humor, kind and caring individual who positively impacted everyone around him. Karl was an inspiration to his family and friends; his strength and resilience lives on in all who had the pleasure of being a part of his life.
Survivors include his children, Adam and Jeff Rotzenberg; 3 sisters, Janet (Steve) Nies, Julie Rotzenberg and Peggy Fritsch; 6 brothers and their spouses, Rick (Judy), Roger (Rene), Bob (JoAnn), Jim (Joan), John (Barb) and Peter Rotzenberg. He is further survived by his many nieces, nephews and the mother of his children, Lynne Buechler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Alice Rotzenberg, grandparents Joseph and Catherine (Smits) Hoskens, John and Bridget (Farrell) Rotzenberg, and his brother-in-law, Mike Fritsch.
Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at First United Church of Christ, 509 S Webster Ave., in Green Bay from 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Dr. Robert Laubenstein officiating.
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice, CNA's, nurses and staff at OddFellows for the loving care given to Karl and his family.
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so missed, but forever loved and remembered.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020