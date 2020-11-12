1/1
Karly Lynn Paul
2014 - 2020
Karly Lynn Paul

Green Bay - Karly Lynn Paul, age 6, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born August 5, 2014 in Green Bay to Stacy Paul. She was a first grader at Howe Elementary School.

Karly was loved by so many people, she touched your heart from the minute you saw her. She was always happy, smiling, and very high spirited. Her curls were always bouncing, eyes so big and bright, and she always had a smile from ear to ear. Karly will be remembered for being a very beautiful, smart, helpful, lovable, honest, and funny little girl. Her life ended too soon and she will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. The brightest star will always shine forever.

Karly is survived by her mother, Stacy Paul, a brother, Quintell Paul and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9 to 11 AM. A funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Please be prepared to wear a facial covering and have your temperature taken upon arrival to ensure the health and safety of all in attendance. To leave an online condolence from the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Karly's family would like to thank Howe Elementary School and Howe Community Resource Center for their care, compassion and support at this difficult time.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
