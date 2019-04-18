|
Katharina Schwabe
Little River - Katharina Schwabe, 81, of Little River, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Katharina was born December 14, 1937 in Yugoslavia to the late Joseph and Maria (Heck) Fohs. She married Ewald Schwabe July 4, 1959. Katharina was a spiritual and hard-working woman who dedicated her life to her family and to the care of those who had no family. She was a skilled nurse, specializing in infant care and this led her to foster many children in her early years. As Katharina and her family began a life in farming, she continued to care for others by sharing her home with disabled individuals. Many of these people called Katharina "mom" and Roger, the gentleman who she supported for over 30 years, remained with her until her passing. Skilled in many things, Katharina is best known and remembered for her expertise in cultivating beautiful flowers which she shared freely with avid gardeners across neighboring counties. Near the end of her life and until her passing, many of these friends and neighbors visited daily to bring food, song, love and comfort to Katharina and family.
Katharina is survived by her husband Ewald Schwabe; two sons, Carl (Tracy) Schwabe, Ewald H. Schwabe; a brother, Adalbert (Ursula) Fohs; and two grandchildren, Samantha and Maria; and in fond remembrance: Melody, Evin, Nolin, Kevin and Philip. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Marcus Schwabe and a brother Joseph Fohs.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Zion Lutheran Church, Oconto, from 9 to 11 AM Saturday, April 20, 2019. Memorial services will be conducted at 11 AM Saturday at the church with the Rev. Michael Mathey officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
A special thank you and much love to Birgitte Fohs.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 24, 2019