Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Oconto, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Oconto, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katharina Schwabe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katharina Schwabe


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katharina Schwabe Obituary
Katharina Schwabe

Little River - Katharina Schwabe, 81, of Little River, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Katharina was born December 14, 1937 in Yugoslavia to the late Joseph and Maria (Heck) Fohs. She married Ewald Schwabe July 4, 1959. Katharina was a spiritual and hard-working woman who dedicated her life to her family and to the care of those who had no family. She was a skilled nurse, specializing in infant care and this led her to foster many children in her early years. As Katharina and her family began a life in farming, she continued to care for others by sharing her home with disabled individuals. Many of these people called Katharina "mom" and Roger, the gentleman who she supported for over 30 years, remained with her until her passing. Skilled in many things, Katharina is best known and remembered for her expertise in cultivating beautiful flowers which she shared freely with avid gardeners across neighboring counties. Near the end of her life and until her passing, many of these friends and neighbors visited daily to bring food, song, love and comfort to Katharina and family.

Katharina is survived by her husband Ewald Schwabe; two sons, Carl (Tracy) Schwabe, Ewald H. Schwabe; a brother, Adalbert (Ursula) Fohs; and two grandchildren, Samantha and Maria; and in fond remembrance: Melody, Evin, Nolin, Kevin and Philip. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Marcus Schwabe and a brother Joseph Fohs.



The family will receive relatives and friends at the Zion Lutheran Church, Oconto, from 9 to 11 AM Saturday, April 20, 2019. Memorial services will be conducted at 11 AM Saturday at the church with the Rev. Michael Mathey officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.



A special thank you and much love to Birgitte Fohs.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now