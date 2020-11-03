1/1
Katherine Ann "Kate" Peterson
Katherine "Kate" Ann Peterson

Green Bay - Katherine "Kate" Ann Peterson, age 46, went to Heaven to be with her Savior and Lord on November 2, 2020, at her home in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Kate is survived by her husband Paul W. Peterson; her son Andy and two daughters, Janiya and Marie. She is further survived by her parents, Paul and Rita Jackson of Green Bay, WI; siblings, David (Jamie) Jackson and Debbie (Jason) Creek; and nieces and nephews, Jonathan, Zoe, Sarah and Isaiah, as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kate was born on May 9, 1974 in Sheboygan, WI to Paul and Rita Jackson. She graduated from Trinity International University with a degree in Elementary Education in 1996. A few years after graduation she moved to Colorado and was employed at Lindamood Bell as a learning consultant. She met her husband, Paul in Littleton, Colorado at a single's Bible study at their church.

Kate was a wonderful, caring wife and mother. Kate and Paul were married on June 9, 2001 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. They have one son, Andy, and adopted two girls, Janiya and Marie. They were foster parents to 16 foster kids for over 16 years.

Kate was a strong woman of faith who worked for several summers at Lake Lundegren Bible Camp, and was involved in ministry at the churches she attended for the majority of her life. She enjoyed going to the lake with her family, camping and loved the mountains. She enjoyed country and Christian music, trying new recipes, and especially spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.

A memorial service is scheduled for Kate on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Bay City Baptist Church (1840 Bond Street Green Bay, WI 54303). Pastor Paul Brown will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kate's life.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
