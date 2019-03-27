|
|
Katherine Anne Wendt
Green Bay - Katherine Anne Wendt, 67, Green Bay, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1951, in Green Bay to William M. and Betty M. (Higgins) Kaufman.
Katherine had an unconditional loving heart. Her life was a living example of Bible verse Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
When she wasn't cherishing time with her grandchildren, she loved spending time with animals, drawing, knitting, anything artistic, and most of all keeping in touch with her loved ones.
Katherine is survived by her children, Tracy Bootz; Jon (Jane) Bootz, Chris Wendt, and Nicole Wendt; grandchildren: Jacob Hischke; Chase, Colin, Carys Bootz; Alexcia Wendt, Steven Piechota, and LaFerin Wendt; great-grandchildren, Dominic Schaden and Ariel Hischke; siblings, Karen (Ken) Karlsen, William (Mary) Kaufman, Cynthia (Curt) Madson, Nancy (Dave) Scheer, Sue Charney (Mike Johnson), Tina (Bob) Wiegert, John (Lynn) Kaufman, Sandy (Gene) Benvenuto, Julie (Frank) Mezzatesta, Carri (Mike) Whitehouse, and Jesse (Dolly) Hollingsworth.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert J. Kaufman; and grandparents, Adolph and Mabel Germain.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 29, followed by a Sharing of Memories at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at Celebration Church, 3475 Humboldt Rd., from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Lathan Duncan officiating. Burial will be in Allouez Cemetery. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established on a Go-Fund-Me page.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019