Katherine "Kathy, Mommers" Konop
Ocono - Katherine M. Konop, (Kathy/Mommers), age 70 of Oconto, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 25, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois to William and Alice (Talbak) Norton.
On February 26, 1972, Kathy was united in marriage to Leigh E. Konop of Lena, WI at First Presbyterian Church in Oconto. He preceded her in death on May 11, 2016. Together, they had 3 children: twins Christopher and Kimberly, followed by their baby sister, Kelsey. She loved her children deeply and taught them by her own example how to also love deeply. Kathy worked for Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, WI as a registered nurse for her entire 37-year nursing career. She worked in many different departments throughout that time but ended her career in the post-op surgical unit on 1 South.
Kathy was a lover of all joyous things in life. Even though she was born in Chicago, she loved her Green Bay Packers so much so that she became a part owner. Mommers met more Hall of Famers than most of us could probably even name. In her younger days, Kathy loved riding horses. She often shared many happy stories of her horse-riding days with her children. Mommers was also fantastic at telling a joke; punch line first. She was always singing, even if she didn't know all the words. Mommers also had a knack for "enlightening" people's lives with her random, funny, and true stories. If you didn't get to the chance to be enlightened by one of her delightful anecdotes, I'm sorry, you missed out. More than anything, though, Mommers loved family. She loved anything to do with her children, her grandchildren, her sisters. Whether it be her kids' extracurricular activities in middle school and beyond, or quilting bees with her sisters, or babysitting her grandkids every chance she got, Kathy found joy in being with those she loved.
Kathy is survived by her 3 children: Kimberly (Jacob) Warden, Green Bay; Christopher (Brandi) Konop, Allouez; and Kelsey (David) Sohrweide, Appleton; her 5 grandchildren: Noah & Gabriella Konop; and Abraham, Elijah, & Aurora Sohrweide; 4 siblings and 1 like-sister: Bob (Rita) Norton, Barb (Dick) VanHulle, Donna (John) Malchow, Gerry (Don) Olson, and Mardy Norton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leigh, her parents, and an older brother, John Norton.
Visitation for friends and family will at First Presbyterian Church, 133 Jefferson St, Oconto on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM with the funeral service to immediately follow. Pastor Craig Alwin will be officiating. A meal will be provided after the service. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Oconto at a later date. Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home - Oconto is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com . In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to benefit First Presbyterian Church of Oconto, Kathy's lifelong church which brought her so much happiness, fun, and a relationship with Jesus.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020