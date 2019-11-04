|
|
Katherine Krull
Green Bay - Katherine Mae Krull, age 87 of Green Bay, died on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Bishop's Court, Green Bay.
She was born on November 17, 1931 in the Town of Norrie, the daughter of the late Walter and Violet (Gardner) Schwamer.
On June 11, 1949, Katherine was united in marriage to Willard K. Krull at Trinity Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. They spent 61 years together. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2010. Together, Katherine and Willard raised four children in Ashwaubenon before retiring to Newald, WI.
Katherine was an Avon Lady for over 20 years and liked to tend bar. She loved knitting, crocheting and enjoyed dancing polkas with Willard.
Katherine is survived by her children, Randy (Dawn) Krull of Green Bay, Kay (Larry) Mercier of Athelstane, and Lori (Al) VandenBush of McKinney, Texas and daughter-in-law Dottie Krull, of Oneida. She also leaves behind her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son Douglas Krull, brother Lloyd, and sisters Arlene VanProoyen and Delores Barke.
The family of Katherine would like to extend a special thanks to Bishop's Court and Heartland Hospice Care for their kindness.
A funeral service will be held at 1PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral home from 11AM until the time of service. Rev. Betty Wyatt will officiate. Burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery, Town of Norrie. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019