Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Katherine VanEyck


Katherine VanEyck


1957 - 2019
Katherine VanEyck Obituary
Katherine Van Eyck 61, of Green Bay passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Katherine was born on July 4, 1957 in Kaukauna, WI, daughter of the late Carol and Gregory Vander Velden and Joseph Van Eyck. She was very proud of her Kaukauna roots and maintained many friendships with school friends and others from the area. No visit to Kaukauna was complete without stops at her friend Nancy's antique store "Look Back in Time" and Dick's Drive-in.

Katherine worked as a hair stylist for many years, and was very proud of her accomplishments, including earning a trip to London to attend a stylist school there.

Katherine enjoyed gardening, flowers, stamp collecting, watching wildlife, and many other hobbies. Her favorite activity though, was spending time with her family and many friends. She was always smiling, and had kind words for everyone she saw. She "never met a stranger".

Through her difficult illness, Katherine still worked hard to maintain her usual cheerful self.

Katherine enjoyed spending time with her many friends (you know who you are) who she met in so many different ways.

She is survived by her daughter, Tiffani Fameree, and grandchildren: Kathryn Pilar, Bradley and Aiden Burkard. She also leaves her brothers: Rob (Patti) and Joe (Lori) Van Eyck, along with special nieces, Marissa and Makenna Van Eyck and step-mother, Donna Van Eyck. She also leaves her beloved cat, Charlie Ann, and numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30th from 2 PM - 5 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service celebrating her life will follow at 5 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

Katherine's family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Dr. David C. Newell and nurses Mary and Becky and all the staff of Aurora Healthcare for the wonderful care and support given to her.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
