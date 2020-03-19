|
|
Kathleen A. "Kitty Ann" Baierl
Green Bay - Kathleen "Kitty Ann" Powers Baierl, loving wife of David A., died peacefully, Thursday, March 19, 2020 after a long battle of (over 24 years) against ovarian cancer, reuniting with her father, Bob, on his Heavenly birthday.
Kitty was born February 9, 1955 in Green Bay and adopted by Robert and Anita Powers on May 23, 1955. She attended Cathedral Grade School and graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1973. Kitty married Dave Baierl on April 23, 1976 and celebrated 43 years of marriage. Kitty's pride and joy was her family: 4 sons, their wives and 10 grandchildren. Kitty was a life long member of St. Francis Xavier Cathedral and through the years was a member of the choir and Parish Council, a server, Pontifical Server, Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and Greeter.
Kitty's employment included SJA as office secretary, Green Bay Parking Utility, GB Welfare Dept., Brown County Library (Downtown) and US Postal Service as a rural mail carrier. For relaxation Kitty did all kinds of craft work, read books, and was an avid game player, especially cribbage and scrabble.
Kitty is survived by her husband, Dave; her sons: Robert (Casey) Baierl, Goose Creek, SC, with Allyson and Connor; Brian (Esther) Baierl, Hayesville, KS with Emma and Peter; Dan (Tara) Baierl, Green Bay, with Kitt and A.J., Ken (Jamie) Baierl, Bear Creek, WI with Kaila, twins Jessa and John, and Cole. She is further survived by her mother, Anita (Temple) Powers; sister, Jeanne Walton of Phoenix, AZ; brothers, Brian Powers of Fountain Hills, AZ and Kevin Powers of Green Bay, and many nieces and nephews. In addition she is survived by a special half-sister, Chris Harrison, SC, brother-in-law, Corky (Ann) Baierl of Hobart, and sister-in-law, Squeak, Hobart.
Kitty was preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Powers, Dave's parents, Joseph and Josephine (Golueke) Wheeler and Kitty's grandparents, J. Emory (Jean) Temple and Walter (Frances) Powers.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held by Kitty's family. A public memorial mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral at a later date. For updates on service times or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Memorials may be directed to Cathedral Parish or Unity Hospice.
Family would like to thank the staff at Green Bay Oncology, Dr. Ryan, Dr. Winkler and Dr. McGovern who treated Kitty through the years; and Unity Hospice, including the Jack & Engrid Meng residence, for their assistance. They would also like to thank the staff at the Odd Fellow Home for their care during her last days.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020