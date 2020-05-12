|
|
Kathleen A. Hart
Sheboygan - Kathleen (Vincent) Hart passed from this life Sunday evening, May 10, 2020. Kathy was born on June 20, 1959 in Green Bay to Edward and Bernice (Lurquin) Vincent. She graduated from West De Pere High School, and later earned degrees from Northeastern Wisconsin Technical Institute and University of Wisconsin-Stout. She was married to James Hart on November 9, 1985.
Kathy was a remarkably vibrant and energetic person before she was struck with a malignant brain tumor in 1986. She defeated that cancer, and though she was left with some limitations, she went on to have many happy years, and was blessed with two beautiful children. In more recent years, delayed effects of the cancer treatment caused progressive brain damage which smothered her light and ultimately led to her death. Her long ordeal is now over, and her spirit is free and burning brightly once more.
In her youth, Kathy excelled at roller skating, outdoor adventures, and generally surprising her loved ones with what she would do next. Later she enjoyed knitting and crocheting, playing Scrabble, watching the Packers, and being with family. Always, she was known for her sweet smile and her sense of humor and fun.
Kathy is survived by her children, Stacey (Don) Giese and Alex (Nell) Hart; two grandchildren, George and Ginny Giese; her brothers and sisters, Mary Vincent, CSJ, Joe (Louise) Vincent, Tom (Carol) Vincent, Chris (Robin) Vincent, Susan Howes, and twin sister, Karen (Dan) Humiston. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Russell Howes.
A memorial service to celebrate Kathy's life will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 4:00 pm with Bishop Kelly Jackson officiating. Those who would like to live stream the service may join the "Kathy Hart Memorial Service" Facebook group by visiting the Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook page.
The family would like to express deep gratitude to the staff of Hometown Retirement Assisted Living and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of our dear Kathy.
A memorial fund is being established in Kathy's name for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Hart family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020