Kathleen A. Kobriger
Suring - Mrs Kathleen Anne Kobriger lost her longtime battle with COPD on February 5, 2020, while surrounded by friends and family.
Kathleen was born on March 31, 1952, to the late Hedwig and Emil Kagelman. She left behind two siblings, Karl (Penny) Kagelmann and Karen (Mark) Tuttle.
She is also survived by her three sons and their families, Keith (Jessica) Haak and their children, Vanessa, Jason, and Eva; Wilbur (Nicole) Haak and their children, Taron and Parker; and Gregory Haak and his children, Autumn and Sawyer.
Kathleen enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports, having arts and crafts with her "artists ". She loved watching her birds and going shopping with her best friend, Barb.
Upon her wishes there will be no services. The family would like to thank doctors and staff at Bellin for their professional and caring words at our trying time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020