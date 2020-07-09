Kathleen Ann Gucwa
Green Bay - Kathleen Ann Gucwa passed away gracefully at the age of 86, in the presence of family and loved ones on July 5, 2020. Kathleen was born on December 23, 1933, in Chicago, IL. Kathleen (Kate), was the youngest daughter of James and Mary (Lillis) Cahill. She spent her childhood days on the family farm, located on what is now Cahill Rd. in Marinette, WI. Kate graduated from Marinette High School.
Kate married Roger (Gus) Gucwa in Marinette WI in 1954 and began their family of what would become 8 children. Kate and Gus moved to Green Bay in 1959 and purchase their family home on Monroe Ave, where she remained until this day. She was proud of her home and could often be seen working on her flowers and landscaping. It was also her practice to open her home as a refuge young people without questions. It was not uncommon to find an eleventh face at the dinner table.
Kate founded The Astor Research Company in 1974, a market research field service and ran her business successfully for 36 years until her retirement in 2010. She was active in politics, working for the John F. Kennedy campaign in 1960, and being invited to the Presidential Inaugural Ball in January 1961 by the President and Mrs. Kennedy. She served on several volunteer committees for the Green Bay School board. She also conducted political polling for both political parties as part of her business operations at Astor Research.
Kathleen spent her final years caring for her many grandchildren. She was loving yet demanding of effort, ethics, and fearlessness. All whom she touched will carry these contributions to their character.
Kathleen will be sadly missed by her eight children, James (Tammy) Gucwa, Eileen (Michael) LaLone, Thomas Gucwa, Kerry (Denis) Hunsinger, Rodger (Nicki) Gucwa, Jeffrey Gucwa, Scott Gucwa, Steven Gucwa; grandchildren include, Chas Oster-Gucwa, Amanda Oakes-Gucwa, Kevin Gucwa, Alexandria Gucwa, Melissa Johnson, Jessica Gucwa, R.J. Gucwa, Dillon Pochinsky, Cora Huq, Joe LaLone, Jack LaLone, Patty Martinez, Kelly Hunsinger, Josh Gucwa, Noah Gucwa, Haley Gucwa, Ian Gucwa, Cameron Gucwa, Payton Gucwa; great grandchildren, Cayden Eichelberger, Davin Eichelberger, Britton Eichelberger, Summer Rickard, Clara Rickard, and Wesley Johnson. Other survivors include, Carol Wolfe-Gucwa, Blanche Gucwa, and Tina Moore-Gucwa.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Daurio Cahill; Peggy Davis Cahill; brothers, Bud (Sadie) Cahill and Martin (Ruth) Cahill.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
Friends and family are invited to memorialize Kathleen in a Day of Joy and Caring to be held Sunday, July 19, 2020. On that date we request that people extend an act of caring to someone less fortunate than you in your community in Kates memory and on Kate's behalf. In addition, you are invited to share your favorite story or photo's via Facebook. The Facebook group "1222 Gucwa" has been created as a permanent repository of these memories. You may contact any family member for assistance.