Kathleen Ann (Lynch) Welling



Green Bay - June 19th, 1942 to September 17th, 2020



Kathleen Ann (Lynch) Welling of Green Bay passed away on 9/17/2020.



She was born on June 19th, 1942, the second of eight children to William and Eleanor (McCormick) Lynch.



Kathy had a number of careers throughout her lifetime. She was employed as a caregiver at Lakeside Children's Home, Mendota Mental Health, on the Board of Easter Seals, owned, and operated a bar named "The Pub," and a real estate company for several years, ending her real estate career with Van Veghels. In retirement she worked for Home Instead. Kathy was most happy when she was with her four grandsons and her family. Kathy was generous to a fault and took care of all that needed her.



Kathy was an advocate for social justice and an activist for causes that helped the "underdog".



Kathy had the best laugh, most endearing smile, feisty nature and she will be deeply missed.



Kathy is survived by her daughters, Andrea (Jesse) Linck and Susan Welling, her grandsons, Zach Linck, James Linck, Logan Linck and Christian Linck, her sister-in-law Bonnie Lynch, brothers Tom (Marie) Lynch, Don (Shelly) Lynch, John Lynch, Terrance (Lucy) Lynch, Lawrence Lynch, and sister Lisa (Jerry) Gorchels. Special cousin, Joan McCormick, who was like a sister to her and numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins She was preceded in death by her parents, William Welling, the father of her daughters, her brother Robert Lynch, nephew Michael Lynch and sister in laws Kathy and Sharlene Lynch.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to Paul's Pantry or the Democratic Party.



A memorial is being planned at a later date



Her daughter's would like to extend their deepest appreciation, and love to the McCormick, and Witthun family for all they did for Kathy. Also, a special thanks for the compassionate care that Prairie Ridge Health Hospital provided.









