Kathleen C. (Hackl) Kahnt
Kathleen C. (Hackl) Kahnt

Atlanta - Kathleen C. Kahnt, 78, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away November 19, 2020, at King's Bridge Retirement Community. She was born November 21, 1941, daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Zepnick) Hackl.

Kathy graduated from Marquette University and had a long career as a dental hygienist. On October 7, 2007, she married Richard Duke in St. Augustine, Florida. Kathy and Richard enjoyed living in St. Augustine and were very involved in the community. In 2018, they moved to King's Bridge in Atlanta to be near family.

Kathy loved to cook and frequently tried new recipes. She was also an avid gardener and bird watcher. She and Richard traveled frequently and loved spending time with family. After they moved to Georgia, they often attended events at their granddaughter's high school. While at King's Bridge, she loved to make jigsaw puzzles and was an ardent reader.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Richard Duke, Atlanta; daughter, Nancy (Mark) Pevey, and granddaughter, Willa, Atlanta; and sibling, Norbert (Paula Demeuse), Suamico, Wi.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Hackl; and sisters Virginia Ciesielczyk, Dorothy Van Gheem, and Lucille Van Lannen.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Green Bay Press-Gazette

