Kathleen "Sue" Delveaux
Kathleen "Sue" Delveaux

HOWARD - Kathleen "Sue" Delveaux, 74, Howard, passed away at a local hospital on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born on July 14, 1946 to the late Howard and Marjorie (Wardlow) Kidd. Kathleen married Orville Delveaux on July 6, 1968. She was a loving wife and mother and her joy in life was being a grandmother and spending time with all her grandchildren. She took great joy in all of the close friendships she maintained over many years.

In her younger days she was a great bowler and baseball player. Those that loved her knew of the struggles she fought over the years but we also knew the REAL "Sue". The loyal, caring, generous and funny person she truly was.

Survivors include her husband Orville J. Delveaux; her children, David (Angela) Delveaux and Douglas Delveaux; grandchildren Drew, Dylan and Dalton Delveaux, Jake Welsing, Roxanne and Riddick Delveaux; great grandchild Brynn Delveaux; brother Jerry (Melinda) Kidd; sister Jean (John) Vogel; brothers and sisters-in-law, Laddie (Judy) Delveaux, Rosie, Donna and Peggy Delveaux; special family Chris Delveaux, Jenny Schmechel.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Donny, Jim and Steve Kidd.

Private family service will be held. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
