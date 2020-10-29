Kathy hired me at Allen-Bradley in 1981--when I was just an obnoxious kid who thought she knew everything. She told me that I had potential but that I'd have to work my way up. My job at A-B was cut short due to an economic layoff in 1982--and Kathy wasn't the one to break the bad news to to me, so I never got the chance to thank her for the opportunity. But she went out of her way to give me a glowing recommendation to my next employer. I'm not sure I would have found another job so quickly if it wasn't for her. I'll always remember her kindness and confidence. I always liked her. And I'll never forget her.



Condolences to her family and friends. Rest in peace, Kathy.

Christine Enk Clemins

Coworker