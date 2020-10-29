Dear Ken and family, Please accept my most sincere condolences for your loss of Kathy. We were classmates at Bay View and for many years thereafter I would see her at the courthouse, as well as, Bay View reunions. She was always upbeat and vivacious. She will be missed. I regret that I will be unable to attend her services on Saturday as I am facing back surgery several days later. I cannot risk exposure to the virus.
Again, my deepest sympathy. Please extend my sympathies to Jackie.
Dick Klinkowitz
