Kathleen E. Marsolek
Kathleen E. Marsolek

Lakewood - Kathleen E. Marsolek "Kathy", age 85, of Lakewood, WI, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020. Kathy is survived by her loving husband Kenneth, of 65 years; her daughter Karen (Paul) Rozek; grandchildren Bryan (Jenny) Rozek, Kathryn Rozek; her great-granddaughter Lilyann Rozek; her sister Jill (Dennis) Hollman and sister-in-law Jackie Host along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, her infant daughter Mary and her brothers Gratton Host and Howard (the late Barbara) Host.

Kathy retired, after 31 years, from Allen-Bradley; she was also an avid reader. She will be dearly missed.

Services were held.

In lieu of flowers, donation appreciated to the American Cancer Society.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:30 AM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
Dear Ken and family, Please accept my most sincere condolences for your loss of Kathy. We were classmates at Bay View and for many years thereafter I would see her at the courthouse, as well as, Bay View reunions. She was always upbeat and vivacious. She will be missed. I regret that I will be unable to attend her services on Saturday as I am facing back surgery several days later. I cannot risk exposure to the virus.
Again, my deepest sympathy. Please extend my sympathies to Jackie.
Dick Klinkowitz
Dick Klinkowitz
Classmate
October 28, 2020
Kathy hired me at Allen-Bradley in 1981--when I was just an obnoxious kid who thought she knew everything. She told me that I had potential but that I'd have to work my way up. My job at A-B was cut short due to an economic layoff in 1982--and Kathy wasn't the one to break the bad news to to me, so I never got the chance to thank her for the opportunity. But she went out of her way to give me a glowing recommendation to my next employer. I'm not sure I would have found another job so quickly if it wasn't for her. I'll always remember her kindness and confidence. I always liked her. And I'll never forget her.

Condolences to her family and friends. Rest in peace, Kathy.
Christine Enk Clemins
Coworker
