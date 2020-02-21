|
|
Kathleen G. Breider
Green Bay - Kathleen Grace (Strenn) Breider, 71, passed away at home with her family at her side on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born in Green Bay on August 31, 1948, to the late Gordon and Adele (VanGrunsven) Strenn. Kathy was a graduate of Reedsville High School Class of 1966. On September 23, 1972, Kathy married James Breider at St. Mary Church in Greenleaf. They enjoyed 27 years of marriage until his passing in 1999. Kathy enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Kathy will be sadly missed by her sister, Sheryl (Jacob) Jacobson, of Green Bay. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Kathy was preceded in death by her husband James Breider; siblings, Sam Strenn and Tom (Irene) Strenn.
A Memorial Mass will be held in Kathy's honor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2772 Oakwood Dr., on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial of Kathy's cremated remains will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Greenleaf. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020