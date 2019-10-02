|
|
Kathleen "Kitty" Hendry
Green Bay - Kathleen "Kitty" Hendry, 88, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was born in Oshkosh, on June 24, 1931 to Bernard and Leona (Track) Kelly.
Kitty was a graduate of Oshkosh High School, Class of 1949. She later attended both Edgewood College and UW-Oshkosh. On February 16, 1952, Kitty married Jack R. Hendry at St. Peter Catholic Church in Oshkosh. She has been a member of St. Agnes Parish since 1958 and was very active in ministering to the homebound and helping with the funeral luncheons. Kitty was also a member of the Community of Christian Women. She spent much of her time doing alterations and embroidery. She enjoyed traveling, an occasional dirty martini, and playing cards with family and friends. Kitty especially enjoyed the times she spent playing SkipBo with Samantha. Kitty always drove her Cadillac like she stole it, almost until the very end.
Kitty is survived by her four children, Roy (Karen) Hendry, Craig "Chip" (Debbie) Hendry, Scott (Janine) Hendry, and Gail Hendry; and six grandchildren, Michelle, Lauren, Samantha, Shara, Ryan, and Emilie; siblings, Michael (Mary Jo) Kelly, Maureen Kelly, and Connie Kania; sisters-in-law, Paulette and Hilla; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents; siblings, Monica Getchel, Brian Kelly; and a brother-in-law, Tom Strasser.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home Friday, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 4. Visitation will continue at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 9th St., Green Bay, from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter.
Kitty's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Woodside Nursing Home, Odd Fellow Nursing Home, Aurora Hospital, and Aurora Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019