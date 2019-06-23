|
Kathleen "Kathy" Hendzel
Green Bay - Kathy (Conard) Hendzel, 62, joined the angels with peace and dignity in heaven on Friday, June 21, 2019, following a courageous battle with Leukemia. She was born in Green Bay on July 18, 1956, to the late Arnold and Betty (Dart) Conard. Kathy graduated from Luxemburg-Casco High School. On April 9, 1994, Kathy married Gerry Hendzel in Green Bay, he preceded her in death on July 8, 2004. She retired as a custodian from Green Bay East High School. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, along with camping. In 2017, Kathy was blessed with her first grandchild and she cherished every moment she got to spend with him.
She is survived by her two girls, Tammy (Kevin) Otten, and their son, Royden, Green Bay; Shannon (fiancé Elliot Raduenz) Hendzel, Luxemburg; brother, Ron (Mary Lee) Conard; sisters, Mary (Tom) Kostichka, Ann Conard, Chris (Randy) Enderby, Cindy (Lee) Johnson, Terry (Paul) Brunette, and Lori (Jerry) Treml; sister-in-law, Jean Conard. She is further survived by the Hendzel family, along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Gerry; her parents, Arnold and Betty; brothers, Wayne Conard and Steve Conard; and nephew Michael Conard.
Friends may gather at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Parish Wake Service will be at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday morning at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd. from 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lori Treml and Chris Enderby, and to the outstanding staff at Froedtert Hospital, for all the care and compassion they showed to Kathy and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2019