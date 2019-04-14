Services
Angel Valley Funeral Home & Old Pueblo Crematory
2545 N. Tucson Blvd.
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 327-6341
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Kamasky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen (Vollmar) Kamasky


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen (Vollmar) Kamasky Obituary
Kathleen (Vollmar) Kamasky

Tuscon, AZ. - Kathleen (Vollmar) Kamasky, 71, Tuscon AZ - formerly from Neenah-Menasha WI, was called home by our heavenly Father, on Monday April 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Kathy was born Oct 3, 1947 to the late William & Ruth (Haney) Vollmar Jr. She attended Howe and Washington Middle School before graduating from East High School in Green Bay. Kathy was employed by Kraft Foods until her retirement.

Many people have expressed their sadness in losing a special friend who was always compassionate, loving & willing to help wherever & whenever there was a need. She always made everyone's day with a bright smile, a funny joke or tease. Kathy always held strong to her faith in God's love.

Kathy is survived by her beloved daughters Amy Schuh & Jaimie Roland. She is further survived by special partner Sara Rhoades, siblings - Larry(Sharon) Vollmar, Pat(Robert) Reineck, Lyn(Carl) Steinhausen, Wendy(Jeff) Altmann and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jeff.

A special memorial service will be held in Tuscon,AZ at a later date. Please send condolences to Sara Rhoades, 445 N. Wilmot Apt 321, Tuscon AZ. 85711.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now