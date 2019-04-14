|
Kathleen (Vollmar) Kamasky
Tuscon, AZ. - Kathleen (Vollmar) Kamasky, 71, Tuscon AZ - formerly from Neenah-Menasha WI, was called home by our heavenly Father, on Monday April 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kathy was born Oct 3, 1947 to the late William & Ruth (Haney) Vollmar Jr. She attended Howe and Washington Middle School before graduating from East High School in Green Bay. Kathy was employed by Kraft Foods until her retirement.
Many people have expressed their sadness in losing a special friend who was always compassionate, loving & willing to help wherever & whenever there was a need. She always made everyone's day with a bright smile, a funny joke or tease. Kathy always held strong to her faith in God's love.
Kathy is survived by her beloved daughters Amy Schuh & Jaimie Roland. She is further survived by special partner Sara Rhoades, siblings - Larry(Sharon) Vollmar, Pat(Robert) Reineck, Lyn(Carl) Steinhausen, Wendy(Jeff) Altmann and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jeff.
A special memorial service will be held in Tuscon,AZ at a later date. Please send condolences to Sara Rhoades, 445 N. Wilmot Apt 321, Tuscon AZ. 85711.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019