Kathleen "Kathy" LaLuzerne
Green Bay - Kathleen "Kathy" LaLuzerne, 75, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born on January 4, 1945, to Lloyd and Viola (Madsen) Butterfield. On June 26, 1971, she married Andrew LaLuzerne. Kathy and Andrew were members of St. Joseph Parish in Green Bay for many years.
She is survived by her three children, Anne-Marie Morris (John), James LaLuzerne (Shannon), and Jeremy LaLuzerne (Angie); five grandchildren, Fiona, Jack Morris, Henry, Ellis and Lily Mae LaLuzerne; brother, Dan Butterfield; and sister, Marie Pirlot; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of Sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Kathleen LaLuzerne's Family and they will be forwarded on.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020