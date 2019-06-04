|
|
Kathleen Le Mere
SUAMICO - Kathleen Le Mere, 93, Suamico, passed away with family by her side on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was born on Jan. 25, 1926 to the late Edward and Laura (Verstoppen) White. Kathleen married Robert Kaiser on April 15, 1944. He preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 1956. She married Harold Le Mere on October 28, 1961. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2005. Kathleen loved God and her family. She always liked cats and dogs and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Survivors include her children, Marie (Jack) Heiser; Wayne (Connie) Kaiser; grandchildren, Mark Heiser (fiancé Carrie Hearley), Julie Heiser (very special friend Steve Kocken), Jerry (Catherine) Heiser, Robert (Sara) Kaiser, Greg (Stacy) Kaiser; great grandchildren, Catelyn, Jeffery Heiser; Madilyn, Maggie, Brady Kaiser; Matthew, Evan, Whitney Kaiser. Further survived by brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Robert Kaiser and Harold Le Mere; sister, Betty VanArk.
Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 3 until 6:00 p.m. Funeral Service 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 4, 2019