Kathleen Marie (Payne) Kehoe
Green Bay - Kathleen Marie (Payne) Kehoe, 70, passed away unexpectedly at her home Thursday, November 28th, 2019. Kathleen "Kathee" was born on December 13th, 1948 in Menominee, Michigan to the late Clarence "Peanuts" and Violet (Zenisek) Payne. Kathee graduated from Menominee High School with the class of 1967. Kathee was married to Timothy M. Kehoe on May 3, 1969. Prior to their divorce in 1998, they shared twenty-eight years of marriage and were blessed with three children. Timothy preceded Kathee in death on October 20th, 2010. Kathee was employed at many different businesses throughout her life including: Vernco (Emerson Electric) and K-Mart in Menominee as well as Stein Garden and Gifts, Children's World, and McDonald's in Green Bay. Kathee enjoyed camping, gardening, baking, playing games with her grandchildren, and family vacations. Kathee was happiest when she was with her family. Kathee and her family were blessed to share three recent vacations. During the summer of 2015, the family enjoyed nine days in Estes Park, Colorado. In the summer of 2017, Glacier Park, Montana was their destination. Her final vacation, during the summer of 2018, was in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Gardiner, Montana, and Yellowstone National Park. Kathee endured many health challenges as she aged. During this time, her spirits were lifted by regular visits from her three cherished grandchildren. On the day of her passing, she spent the day with her family celebrating Thanksgiving. The last words exchanged with her family were "I love you".
Kathee will be both desperately missed and always remembered by her three children: Kristin (Michael) LaBouve, Darrin (Brianna) Kehoe, and Kelly Danielewski; three blessed grandchildren: Kylie and Alyssa LaBouve' and Daenen Kehoe; one brother: James (Patricia) Payne; one sister: Barbara (Robert) Heim and eleven nieces and nephews, as well as her step-mother, Grandma Ruth.
Visitation for Kathee will be held at Cadieu Funeral Home on Friday December 6, 2019 from 10:00am until time of Funeral Service at 1:00pm with Deacon Chuck Gervasio presiding. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Kathee's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019