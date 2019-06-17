Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Green Bay - Kathleen R. Moeller-Verboomen, 74, died on June 14, 2019. The daughter of the late Romuald 'Shorty' and Kay Verboomen was born on September 20, 1944 in Fort Riley, Kansas.

Kathleen was a Registered Nurse for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, puzzles, and word searches. Kathleen was known for her fantastic cooking and her heart of gold. She will be missed by those who knew her.

Kathleen is survived by her long time companion, Jim Flieth; a sister, Mary Burns, Charlestown, SC; a nephew, Adam (Marie) Burns, Charlestown, SC; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Andy Verboomen.

Friends and family may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave. on Wednesday, June 19, from 4:00 - 6:00 pm. A memorial service for Kathleen will be held at 6:00 pm. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

A very special thank you is extended to Sandy Robinson and for her genuine friendship, heartfelt compassion, and wonderful care given to Kathleen. A note of thanks as well to the staff at Unity Hospice, friend Becky Faubert, and to Jim for their dedicated care for Kathleen.
