Green Bay - Kathleen "Kathy" (Ricci) Nolle, 73, passed away peacefully December 15, 2019 surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer. Born on September 17, 1946, in Cumberland, WI, she is daughter of the late Nels and Josephine Ricci. She was a graduate of Cumberland High School. Kathy married John "Jack" Nolle on June 21, 1966, in Cumberland, WI and he preceded her in death on August 13, 1999. Kathy was employed at St. Marys Hospital for forty one years as a Health Unit Clerk. She retired in 2010. She was a devoted mother, aunt, Godmother, sister and grandmother-always making it to her grandchildren's events, and was an avid Packers fan. She was a devout Catholic always spending an hour every Tuesday afternoon at Christ the King Perpetual Adoration Chapel at Saints Peter and Paul Parish and many times bringing one of the grand kids. Kathy was proud of her Italian heritage including cooking her famous Italian dishes for family gatherings and passing on her family heritages and recipes. Kathy loved traveling with her brother, sister and their spouses. They had trips full of laughter and fun. Her big heart and her beautiful smile will be missed.
She is survived by her five sons, John (Jeanne) Nolle of Suamico, Chris (Maureen "Mo") Nolle of Green Bay, Andrew (Sherry) Nolle of Green Bay, Paul (Reid) Bordson-Nolle of Minneapolis, MN, and Thomas Nolle of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Jordan, McKenzie, Kennedy, Andrew, Amber, Autumn, Alexis, Alyssa, Tim, Aaron, John, Maria, Julia, Anthony, Samuel, and Anna; sister, Mary Jo (Jim) Bryce; sister-in-law, Mary Cay Ricci.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; son, Robert; brother Don Ricci and sister Joanne Ricci.
Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 1530 W. Mason St. Friday December 20 from 4 PM until 8 PM. Wake service at 7 PM at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church 936 9th St. from 10 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jean and Tiffany from Da Vita Fox River Dialysis Center and the staff of St Vincent Hospital and St Marys Hospital who attended to her care. Also a thank you to Unity Hospice and Home Instead. Special thanks to Jeanne Nolle for being Mom's guardian angel.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019