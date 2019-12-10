|
Kathleen Pelletier
Green Bay - Kathleen Audrey Pelletier passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7th at home surrounded by loved ones. Kathleen was born August 31st, 1944 to parents Albert and Lillian Van Beek. She lived in Green Bay, Wisconsin her whole life attending Saint Phillips grade School and graduated from Preble High School. She married Vincent Pelletier on October 9th, 1965 and celebrated over 50 years of marriage before his passing on November 17th, 2015.
Kathy loved to needlepoint and cross stitch, camping and gardening. Her favorite card game was national rummy and she loved to challenge anyone to a game of scrabble. Kathy belonged to Resurrection Catholic Parish for over 50 years, was a Eucharistic minister, a member of Sierra International, Catholic Knights, and had been a volunteer for the New Community Clinic in Green Bay, Wisconsin for over 25 years.
Kathy started her career as a secretary for the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay and also worked for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Registrar's office. She dedicated her life to non profit organizations such as Big Brothers & Big Sisters, Bellin Hospital Volunteers and Girl Scouts of America.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Vincent Gregory Pelletier, her parents Albert and Lillian Van Beek, Grandmother, Elsie Root, her loving beagle Tosha and many friends.
She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Buntrock (Brian) sister-in-law Joan Todd, nieces and nephews and her loving grand kitties Jewel and Gem.
Friends may call at Resurrection Catholic Parish in Allouez, 333 HIlltop Drive, Green Bay, Wisconsin 54301 on Friday, December 13th. Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 10:45 am with funeral mass at 11:00am. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Special thanks goes out to Father Tom and Sheila from Resurrection Parish, Chaplain Bob, Jane and Johanna from Unity Hospice for making the past 12 months more tolerable during her 12 years and 8 months battling bladder cancer. Special thanks to Bellin Hospital Cancer team, University of Wisconsin-Madison Cancer team, Dr. Downs and Dr. Ryan.
The family would also like to thank the entire HomeInstead staff for providing exceptional service the past two years. Special thanks to Jude, Carol, Kimberly, Karen, Kathy, Judy, Barb and Nicole. You made each day special and she loved all of you.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Unity Hospice at 2366 Oak Ridge Circle, DePere, Wisconsin 54115, Attention: Development or to Sierra International- Green Bay Division.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019