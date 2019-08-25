|
Kathleen S. (Shequin) Miller
ALLOUEZ - Kathleen S. (Shequin) Miller died peacefully at home on August 16, 2019.
She was the younger twin born on July 7, 1923 to George and Amelia (Carpiaux) Shequin in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She graduated in 1941 from East High in Green Bay and was a proud "East sider". Kathleen lettered three years in track and was an adventurous and outgoing person, making friends easily. She was a gracious lady and a wonderful wife and mother.
Kathleen married Orin E. Miller (a west sider) on April 12, 1947 and enjoyed 72 years with him until his passing in 2018.
She is survived by her brother Jim (Myrna) Shequin; her two grateful children, Edward (Linda) and Ellen (Ken) Zittlow; and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Besides Orin, she was preceded in death by her parents and her twin sister Eileen Poehls.
Private family service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019