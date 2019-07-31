|
|
Kathleen "Kate" Van Beek
Green Bay - Kathleen "Kate" M. Van Beek, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Friends may call at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 312 Victoria St, on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until the Funeral Mass at 5:00 p.m. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of the Press Gazette and can be found currently online at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019