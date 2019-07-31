Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Kathleen "Kate" VanBeek

Kathleen "Kate" VanBeek
Kathleen "Kate" Van Beek

Green Bay - Kathleen "Kate" M. Van Beek, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Friends may call at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 312 Victoria St, on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until the Funeral Mass at 5:00 p.m. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of the Press Gazette and can be found currently online at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019
